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This morning, I listened to a conversation between our Uber driver and my husband. Our driver, a small business owner who said he drove early in the mornings, apparently figured out we were like-minded when it came to Elon Musk. He and my husband traded a couple of comments about how corrupt it is that Elon Musk-owned Starlink is in line to get governme…
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