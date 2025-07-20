Sunday Morning Wrap Up
Thanks for being patient with me while I spent time with our daughter this week. I know I’ve answered fewer of your questions than usual, and I apologize for that. Even though I was off in the Maine woods, we covered some important topics this week, and I want to make sure you didn’t miss out on any of them. With all eyes focused on the Trump/Epstein de…
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