Sugar High to Swiftboating
My dear friend Dahlia Lithwick, who writes so precisely about the Supreme Court, justice, democracy, and other issues that matter, said to me this morning that we’re all running on a sugar high right now. I thought that perfectly captured the moment. (You can and should read Dahlia here.) The energy right now is endless and pretty incredible. The launch…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.