Tonight at 6 ET (5 CT), I’ve agreed to join my old friend, Wajahat Ali, author of the newsletter The Lefthook, for a Substack Live. I have absolutely no idea what we’re going to talk about, but I’m looking forward to it.

If you don’t know Waj’s work already, he’s the author of the book “Go Back to Where You Came From.” I remember being delighted when I s…