On Tyranny is a classic book, a must-read for the times we are living in, and its author, Timothy Snyder, is one of my favorite writers because of the historical and practical perspectives he brings to understanding what Donald Trump is doing to democracy. His Substack, Thinking About…, is required reading here.

Tim joins us today at 4:30 pm for a Substack live. If you’ve got questions for us, please leave them in the chat.

Leave a comment

See you then!

We’re in this together,

Joyce

Share