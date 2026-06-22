Substack Live with Timothy Snyder
Monday at 4:30 pm ET
On Tyranny is a classic book, a must-read for the times we are living in, and its author, Timothy Snyder, is one of my favorite writers because of the historical and practical perspectives he brings to understanding what Donald Trump is doing to democracy. His Substack, Thinking About…, is required reading here.
Tim joins us today at 4:30 pm for a Substack live. If you’ve got questions for us, please leave them in the chat.
See you then!
We’re in this together,
Joyce
It is very frustrating as an individual to listen to all the discourse about Trump and his administration and realize there is nothing you can do. I know you will say vote but then with all the talk about voting restrictions he is putting into place it may not really won’t matter. I feel we seem totally helpless to stop him even though we win in the courts he really does not adhere to the orders and we seem powerless Provide me with something to grasp onto and support. I am not able to join demonstrations although I support them wholeheartedly I am really at a loss
I have another comment. I continually get surveys in the mail asking for my opinion, which I would give; however, at the end of the survey there is always money ask. If agencies really want to know the general public’s opinions send the surveys without an ask for a donation.