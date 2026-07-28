Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Lynn Ames's avatar
Lynn Ames
3h

Really looking forward to this discussion, Joyce. My wife, Cheryl, and I live in Asheville, NC. She wrote to Tillis last week asking him to vote “no” on Blanche in committee. I called Tillis’s D.C. office and, remarkably, got a female staffer on the line rather than voicemail. I explained to her the myriad reasons why Blanche is wholly unfit to be A.G. I closed with telling her that, as a survivor of sexual abuse myself, I find it unconscionable that Blanche repeatedly refused to meet with the Epstein survivors, finally did so only to check a box required by Tillis as a condition of a “yes” vote (I may have suggested that I know Tillis is smarter *cough* than to fall for that), and even then Blanche was dismissive and disrespectful of these courageous women during the meeting. I explained that Blanche’s behavior is re-triggering for EVERY survivor of sexual abuse, including the Epstein survivors. I can report that my words certainly made an impact on this staffer. Whether or not that holds for her boss remains to be seen. Here’s hoping…

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Laurance B Rand's avatar
Laurance B Rand
3h

We are all concerned with the upcoming midterm elections and Trump's efforts to sabotage them. A friend of mine suggested that a way to help stem any efforts to do so is to have a "King's Day" type rally in front of every polling place. The way to beat Trump is to show force, and this might be a way to do so. What do you think?

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