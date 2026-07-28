Substack Live with Stacey Young, Founder & CEO of Justice Connection, Tuesday at 4pm
We are lucky to get a little time with Stacey Young today, Tuesday at 4pm. Stacey is the driving force behind the work being done at Justice Connection, the new group that stands behind former DOJ employees, and is doing everything possible to expose the Todd Blanche nomination for what it is before his Committee vote later this week.
On their website, the group puts it like this:
“Todd Blanche has choreographed or overseen some of the worst abuses at the Justice Department in its 155-year history. He’s been largely responsible for the illegal firing of hundreds of career employees and the mass exodus of almost 20,000 of them. He’s run roughshod over decades-old institutional norms – prosecuting the president’s enemies, protecting the president’s allies, eliminating vital offices, diverting officials from their mission-critical work, and violating court orders. While serving the President over the people, he’s all but destroyed DOJ’s independence, upon which the rule of law depends
Confirming Blanche as Attorney General will cement the rampant politicization and corruption at DOJ.”
Who the Attorney is matters. Not giving up on the fight matters. So we spend some time today with Stacey to get up to date on the most recent developments. If you’re in Texas (Cornyn) or North Carolina (Tillis), today is a great day to call your Senator and make sure they know you oppose Blanche. They’ve both expressed doubts and constituent calls may help shore up their fledgling courage. Leave your questions for Stacey and me in the chat, and we’ll see you today at 4:00 pm. Make sure you mark your calendars!
We’re in this together,
Joyce
Really looking forward to this discussion, Joyce. My wife, Cheryl, and I live in Asheville, NC. She wrote to Tillis last week asking him to vote “no” on Blanche in committee. I called Tillis’s D.C. office and, remarkably, got a female staffer on the line rather than voicemail. I explained to her the myriad reasons why Blanche is wholly unfit to be A.G. I closed with telling her that, as a survivor of sexual abuse myself, I find it unconscionable that Blanche repeatedly refused to meet with the Epstein survivors, finally did so only to check a box required by Tillis as a condition of a “yes” vote (I may have suggested that I know Tillis is smarter *cough* than to fall for that), and even then Blanche was dismissive and disrespectful of these courageous women during the meeting. I explained that Blanche’s behavior is re-triggering for EVERY survivor of sexual abuse, including the Epstein survivors. I can report that my words certainly made an impact on this staffer. Whether or not that holds for her boss remains to be seen. Here’s hoping…
We are all concerned with the upcoming midterm elections and Trump's efforts to sabotage them. A friend of mine suggested that a way to help stem any efforts to do so is to have a "King's Day" type rally in front of every polling place. The way to beat Trump is to show force, and this might be a way to do so. What do you think?