We are lucky to get a little time with Stacey Young today, Tuesday at 4pm. Stacey is the driving force behind the work being done at Justice Connection, the new group that stands behind former DOJ employees, and is doing everything possible to expose the Todd Blanche nomination for what it is before his Committee vote later this week.

On their website, the group puts it like this:

“Todd Blanche has choreographed or overseen some of the worst abuses at the Justice Department in its 155-year history. He’s been largely responsible for the illegal firing of hundreds of career employees and the mass exodus of almost 20,000 of them. He’s run roughshod over decades-old institutional norms – prosecuting the president’s enemies, protecting the president’s allies, eliminating vital offices, diverting officials from their mission-critical work, and violating court orders. While serving the President over the people, he’s all but destroyed DOJ’s independence, upon which the rule of law depends

Confirming Blanche as Attorney General will cement the rampant politicization and corruption at DOJ.”

Who the Attorney is matters. Not giving up on the fight matters. So we spend some time today with Stacey to get up to date on the most recent developments. If you’re in Texas (Cornyn) or North Carolina (Tillis), today is a great day to call your Senator and make sure they know you oppose Blanche. They’ve both expressed doubts and constituent calls may help shore up their fledgling courage. Leave your questions for Stacey and me in the chat, and we’ll see you today at 4:00 pm. Make sure you mark your calendars!

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We’re in this together,

Joyce

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