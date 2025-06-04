Substack Live with Stacey Abrams Today at 5 P.M. ET
Kicking Off Our Series: Autocracy & Democracy
Today kicks off our third-anniversary Substack Live Series: Autocracy & Democracy.
At 5:00 p.m. ET/4 CT, I’ll be joined by Stacey Abrams, New York Times bestselling author, the best kind of politician, non-profit founder, and voting rights activist. I hope you will join us too, to celebrate our Civil Discourse community and to look to what we can do at …
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