Substack Live with Ruth Ben-Ghiat Today at 5 P.M. ET
Fourth in the Democracy & Autocracy Series
Later today, in the last in our anniversary Substack Live series, we will welcome Dr. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and this is one you don’t want to miss. Ruth is a New York University professor and scholar focusing on fascism, authoritarianism, propaganda, and democracy protection who wrote THE book on authoritarianism, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present. Ruth joi…
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