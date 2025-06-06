Substack Live with Princeton Professor Kim Scheppele Today at 12:15 P.M. ET
Our Democracy & Autocracy Series Continues
Join Princeton Professor Kim Scheppele and me for lunch Friday, when we continue the discussion we started with her last week, when she was our guest for “Five Questions With.” Kim, the Laurance S. Rockefeller Professor of Sociology and International Affairs in the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and the University Center for Human …
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