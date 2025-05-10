Substack Live with Preet Bharara
You probably remember my friend and colleague Preet Bharara, who was President Obama’s U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York. Donald Trump abruptly fired Preet (and the rest of the remaining Obama U.S. Attorneys) a few days after Preet declined to take a personal call from the new president. That was back in the quaint old times when the Wh…
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