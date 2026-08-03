If you saw us this morning for Coffee with the Contrarians, you know Norman Eisen and I had a lot more to discuss than we had time for. So he’s back tonight with us here on Civil Discourse to discuss the fallout after Jeanine Pirro, the D.C. U.S. Attorney, dismissed the prosecution of Norm’s client, former Olympian Davey Hearn. Hearn, most definitely, is not responsible for the damage to the Reflecting Pool. Pirro says she can’t prove it and that should end the matter, but undoubtedly won’t.

Now there’s a raging imbroglio between the Justice Department and the Department of the Interior, which DOJ says withheld important information from them before they indicted Hearn. And of course, Donald Trump has expressed extreme displeasure with his own U.S. Attorney.

We’ll let it bake for the day, and then Norm and I will be back to discuss it with you tonight. I also have some questions about how the pro-democracy movement he plays such a significant role in is doing and what he thinks we need to focus on to make sure we are ready to restore our country.

If you’ve got questions for us, drop them in the chat.

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We’re in this together,

Joyce

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