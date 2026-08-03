Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Joe Zahner's avatar
Joe Zahner
43m

I would be curious to know if we are still going to get to see the grand jury transcripts? I have a feeling that the demand to see them might have been a contributing factor in Pirro dropping the case.

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Jon Zweig's avatar
Jon Zweig
35m

Please ask Norm if he is going to pursue the grand jury transcripts!! There is something stinky about this.

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