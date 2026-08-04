Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Jim (Bombguy24)'s avatar
Jim (Bombguy24)
4h

I really would appreciate it if you would clarify whether or not a "settlement agreement" actually legally exists. I keep hearing dialogue from commentators about the Blanche/Tillis/whoever written responses as if an agreement does in fact exist. I thought the FL Judge found the IRS case fraudulent and was persuing sanctions. To me that should be the lead to any discussion. Otherwise you're simply confusing a whole lot of folks, giving this issue more credibility than it deserves.

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
3h

Thank you , Professor I am glad to get my voting over with. The polls were crowded in Ks.

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