Something that keeps me afloat these days is being able to spend time talking through legal and political issues with my close friends, the kind of people you share thoughts with before they’re fully formed, when they still need critical evaluation to make sure they’re correct and that you’re phrasing them in a way that makes sense. The people you can share your hot takes and emotional reactions with before you sort yourself into order.

Earlier this year, Mary and I realized that we are literally the alternative to the current Trump/Vance team in the White House and had a conversation about it.

This is definitely one of the weeks where that’s necessary. Even though it was all but inevitable from the start, the reality of Todd Blanche’s Senate Judiciary Committee vote hits hard, especially for DOJ alums. So when Mary Trump reached out, it only made sense for us to take our conversation to Substack Live and share it with you. We’ll do that tomorrow, Wednesday night.

So mark your calendars, and make sure you have a glass of wine or your beverage of choice on hand. What’s been on your mind? Let us know, and Mary L Trump and I will take it up when we get together tomorrow night.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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