Substack Live with Mary Trump, Wednesday at 8:30 pm ET
Something that keeps me afloat these days is being able to spend time talking through legal and political issues with my close friends, the kind of people you share thoughts with before they’re fully formed, when they still need critical evaluation to make sure they’re correct and that you’re phrasing them in a way that makes sense. The people you can share your hot takes and emotional reactions with before you sort yourself into order.
This is definitely one of the weeks where that’s necessary. Even though it was all but inevitable from the start, the reality of Todd Blanche’s Senate Judiciary Committee vote hits hard, especially for DOJ alums. So when Mary Trump reached out, it only made sense for us to take our conversation to Substack Live and share it with you. We’ll do that tomorrow, Wednesday night.
So mark your calendars, and make sure you have a glass of wine or your beverage of choice on hand. What’s been on your mind? Let us know, and Mary L Trump and I will take it up when we get together tomorrow night.
We’re in this together,
Joyce
If you’re subscribed to Civil Discourse (free or paid), you’ll get a notice when Mary & I go live and can click through
I really would appreciate it if you would clarify whether or not a "settlement agreement" actually legally exists. I keep hearing dialogue from commentators about the Blanche/Tillis/whoever written responses as if an agreement does in fact exist. I thought the FL Judge found the IRS case fraudulent and was persuing sanctions. To me that should be the lead to any discussion. Otherwise you're simply confusing a whole lot of folks, giving this issue more credibility than it deserves.
Thank you , Professor I am glad to get my voting over with. The polls were crowded in Ks.