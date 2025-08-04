Substack Live with Marc Elias: 3 p.m. ET
Today, we continue our deep dive into the Voting Rights Act, talking with election litigation expert Marc Elias on Substack Live today at 3:00 p.m. ET. If you missed last night’s The Week Ahead column, it covers how the Supreme Court, with an assist from the Trump administration and congressional Republicans who seem happy to let it die, is dismantling …
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