Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Sara Fineman's avatar
Sara Fineman
11h

How can this be legal? To shoot citizens and those in our country with no due process.

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Keith Wheelock's avatar
Keith Wheelock
11h

As a kid I remember hearing that Hitler, after legally occupying the Reichstag, used Black Shirts to murder those who displeased him, from Jews and communists to political opposition and later to gypsies and other non-Aryans.

I see a similar pattern with Trump and ICE, the Proud Boys, and others. Insensitive military force against Latinos and other non-whites seems accelerating, with manifold cases of illegal intimidation, deportation, and murder.

Trump’s using the Department of Injustice to target those who ‘displease’ him (and claim that the 2020 election results were valid) remind me of when Hitler, in 1935, castrated Germany’s legal system.

I am outraged by how, recently, Trump is targeting the Democrats as ‘internal communists.’ This I find even more absurd than falsehood McCarthyism in the 1950s. Does Trump really believe that his ‘personal morality’ should be that of the United States?

ICE and others targeting and killing American residents, waving the bloody flag of ‘communism, rejecting constitutional governance and the judicial system, and proclaiming that America is a white male (Aryan?) nation prompts me to hum Deutschland, Deutschland, Uber Alles, while I want to shout out GOD BLESS AMERICANs, all of us.

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