Substack Live with Kica Matos: Discussing ICE
Saturday at 6:00pm ET
In May, we spoke with Kica Matos, the president of the National Immigration Law Center (NILC) and the Immigrant Justice Fund (IJF). Kica is an advocate, a community organizer, and a lawyer, a valuable three-pronged skill set for the people and groups opposing the president’s mass immigration policy.
In the wake of the recent ICE shooting deaths in Texas and Maine and reports that an ICE employee shot at a protester yesterday in Colorado, it feels important to check back in with her.
Kica joins us tonight, Saturday, at 6pm to take your questions and mine about what has happened, where this is heading, and what the best activist response is. So drop your questions in the chat and join us before you head out for the evening to discuss how we can respond to a policy and an administration that we vigorously oppose—a moment that Republicans would have opposed even a decade ago, but no longer do, in service to this president.
See you soon.
We’re in this together,
Joyce
How can this be legal? To shoot citizens and those in our country with no due process.
As a kid I remember hearing that Hitler, after legally occupying the Reichstag, used Black Shirts to murder those who displeased him, from Jews and communists to political opposition and later to gypsies and other non-Aryans.
I see a similar pattern with Trump and ICE, the Proud Boys, and others. Insensitive military force against Latinos and other non-whites seems accelerating, with manifold cases of illegal intimidation, deportation, and murder.
Trump’s using the Department of Injustice to target those who ‘displease’ him (and claim that the 2020 election results were valid) remind me of when Hitler, in 1935, castrated Germany’s legal system.
I am outraged by how, recently, Trump is targeting the Democrats as ‘internal communists.’ This I find even more absurd than falsehood McCarthyism in the 1950s. Does Trump really believe that his ‘personal morality’ should be that of the United States?
ICE and others targeting and killing American residents, waving the bloody flag of ‘communism, rejecting constitutional governance and the judicial system, and proclaiming that America is a white male (Aryan?) nation prompts me to hum Deutschland, Deutschland, Uber Alles, while I want to shout out GOD BLESS AMERICANs, all of us.