In May, we spoke with Kica Matos, the president of the National Immigration Law Center (NILC) and the Immigrant Justice Fund (IJF). Kica is an advocate, a community organizer, and a lawyer, a valuable three-pronged skill set for the people and groups opposing the president’s mass immigration policy.

In the wake of the recent ICE shooting deaths in Texas and Maine and reports that an ICE employee shot at a protester yesterday in Colorado, it feels important to check back in with her.

Kica joins us tonight, Saturday, at 6pm to take your questions and mine about what has happened, where this is heading, and what the best activist response is. So drop your questions in the chat and join us before you head out for the evening to discuss how we can respond to a policy and an administration that we vigorously oppose—a moment that Republicans would have opposed even a decade ago, but no longer do, in service to this president.

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See you soon.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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