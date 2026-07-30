Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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MB's avatar
MB
3hEdited

Ironic that this prosecution is being engineered by the man that Comey likely had a hand in electing in 2016 (11 days before the 2016 presidential election, Comey sent a letter to Congress stating the FBI was reopening the investigation of Hilary Clinton's use of a private email server after discovering new emails on a separate device). Sometimes Karma is going to get you.

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Michele McGurrin's avatar
Michele McGurrin
3h

This whole case is so bogus, wasting taxpayer money 💰 and not to mention what the Comey family is spending 🥹

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