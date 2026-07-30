Lots of news in the Jim Comey case yesterday. Katie Phang and I will break it all down at 10am this morning. I’ll share what my 25 years of experience at DOJ tell me about this prosecution.

Comey’s legal team includes the legendary Chicago US Attorney during both the Bush and Obama administrations, Pat Fitzgerald. He’s not someone who’s given to hyperbole. Fitzgerald understands how the Justice Department is supposed to work. When he files motions to dismiss a case for vindictive prosecution or to suppress evidence obtained in a search because prosecutors concealed material information and use false information in the process, it’s important to understand the details, because he’s not filing these motions just for show. They represent deep flaws in the government’s case.

Fitzgerald was also responsible for getting the first prosecution the Trump administration attempted against Comey dismissed,

These motions are in addition to the motion to dismiss that we discussed earlier this week; one to dismiss the prosecution because it fails to allege “A true threat.” As we discussed, that’s an essential element of the charges prosecutors have brought against the former FBI Director and a fatal flaw in the government’s case.

It’s another flawed prosecution brought, not to seek justice, but to execute the president’s revenge agenda against people he considers enemies. It’s a perversion of justice, and as we discussed last night, a continuation of Trump’s usurpation of the power of government personal purposes. We’ve become so inured to Trump‘s abuses that the country seems numb to how grotesque they are. It’s important to experience and express fresh outrage about this every time it happens. Don’t accept this.

So leave your questions for us in the chat, and join Katie and me at 10 this morning when we go live.

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We’re in this together,

Joyce

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