Substack Live with Katie Phang
The amazing Katie Phang will join me Tuesday night at 7 ET/6 CT for a special Substack Live. Just two friends, talking about democracy and the first 100 days of the second Trump administration.
Hope you’ll join us! If you’re subscribed to Civil Discourse (free or paid will work for this), you’ll receive a notice when we go live. Then, join us in the Sub…
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