Substack Live with Katie Couric Today at 12:15 Et
Katie Couric, whose legendary career as a trusted source for bringing us news, once wrote that “A boat is always safe in the harbor, but that's not what boats are built for.” Those words feel particularly fitting today, when the times call for all of us to step out of our comfort zones and find a way to chart our own course so that one day we will look …
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