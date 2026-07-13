Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Mike Treworgy's avatar
Mike Treworgy
3d

How in hell can any American accept that we are killing people in our streets because of how they look? We have 10s of thousands of people incarcerated in our “detention” camps. Deported X thousands of people.. All with no due process. WTF Evidence is tampered with before medical treatment is given. Then forbid proper investigations. My heart breaks for our country.

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Carole Ferguson's avatar
Carole Ferguson
3d

Blatantly, horribly wrong. The dear man was doing what we all want...building houses, supporting his family, being honest and careful. He was here without papers doing real work, treating everyone well. We want him here. No one in this country improves their own life by killing this man. Just rascist, wrong, foolish idiots with a gun. The man with the gun did not make this a better or safer country. ICE is not taking criminals, it is taking men like this.

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