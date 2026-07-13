Substack Live with Juan Proaño, Chief Executive Officer, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)
Monday at 5:00 pm ET
Juan Proaño is the CEO of LULAC, the nation’s oldest and largest Latino civil rights coalition. That means he plays an integral role in exposing the constitutional deficiencies in this administration’s mass deportation policy.
He’s been involved in the case we’ve been following, where an ICE agent shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston last Tuesday, and joins us tonight, Monday at 5:00 pm ET, to discuss the most recent developments.
In his Substack this morning, Juan wrote:
“Araujo walked out of the house he built with his own hands at about ten minutes to six. He had done this for 35 years. He picked up his crew, men who trusted him, including his own brother, and pointed his white work van toward another job site, another house to raise, another day of the work that put two sons through college with another on his way, and built hundreds of homes for Texas families.”
He continued, noting the irony that the agent who killed him is facing no accountability: “Somewhere else in Houston that same morning, a federal officer also got up early. He kissed his family goodbye, or maybe he lives alone; we don’t know, because the government will not tell us his name.”
Please leave your questions for Juan and me in the chat. We’ll see you tonight at 5:00.
We’re in this together,
Joyce
How in hell can any American accept that we are killing people in our streets because of how they look? We have 10s of thousands of people incarcerated in our “detention” camps. Deported X thousands of people.. All with no due process. WTF Evidence is tampered with before medical treatment is given. Then forbid proper investigations. My heart breaks for our country.
Blatantly, horribly wrong. The dear man was doing what we all want...building houses, supporting his family, being honest and careful. He was here without papers doing real work, treating everyone well. We want him here. No one in this country improves their own life by killing this man. Just rascist, wrong, foolish idiots with a gun. The man with the gun did not make this a better or safer country. ICE is not taking criminals, it is taking men like this.