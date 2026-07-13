Juan Proaño is the CEO of LULAC, the nation’s oldest and largest Latino civil rights coalition. That means he plays an integral role in exposing the constitutional deficiencies in this administration’s mass deportation policy.

He’s been involved in the case we’ve been following, where an ICE agent shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston last Tuesday, and joins us tonight, Monday at 5:00 pm ET, to discuss the most recent developments.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo seen in a picture from Juan’s most recent Substack column

In his Substack this morning, Juan wrote:

“Araujo walked out of the house he built with his own hands at about ten minutes to six. He had done this for 35 years. He picked up his crew, men who trusted him, including his own brother, and pointed his white work van toward another job site, another house to raise, another day of the work that put two sons through college with another on his way, and built hundreds of homes for Texas families.”

He continued, noting the irony that the agent who killed him is facing no accountability: “Somewhere else in Houston that same morning, a federal officer also got up early. He kissed his family goodbye, or maybe he lives alone; we don’t know, because the government will not tell us his name.”

Please leave your questions for Juan and me in the chat. We’ll see you tonight at 5:00.

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We’re in this together,

Joyce

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