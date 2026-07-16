Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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5h

Just a note to say that I supported Jon Ossoff's campaign with a donation in recognition of the excellent job he did yesterday during senate hearings. He is an outstanding public servant.

https://electjon.com/

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CH
5h

I wouldn’t waste my time watching the traitor on television

Gonna polish up my antifa flag and fly it proudly…

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