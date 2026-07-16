Do you believe in the cocktail hour? If so, or even if you’re like me and more inclined to pour yourself a glass of cranberry juice and soda than something alcoholic, let’s indulge tonight. My dear friend Lauren Groh-Wargo joins us Thursday at 5 PM ET for a Substack Live. We’re going to do a little bit of counterprogramming ahead of Donald Trump’s address to the country tonight. Lauren is the CEO of Fair Fight, the Georgia voting rights organization that helped give us two blue senators in Georgia. Their substack is Rights & Insights .

What is Trump going to talk about? Probably lies, lies, and still more lies. Maybe there will be a smattering of out-of-context truth rolled in to try and give the story some legs, but we all know the drill.

“The election integrity revelations coming on Thursday and thereafter will be the exact tonic the MAGA grassroots base need to fire them up — to remind them of what they are really fighting for in these crucial November elections,” said former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

When all else fails—and Trump is failing: in Iran, on the economy, ICE killing people on American streets, his inability to make the Epstein survivors stop speaking the truth in public—Trump goes back to his comfort food, fake claims of election fraud.

Join Lauren and me at 5 PM ET, with cocktails or your beverage of choice in hand. That way, you’ll be prepared for Trump or you can skip him entirely if you want to.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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