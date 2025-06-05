Substack Live with Dahlia Lithwick Today at 1:00 P.M. ET
Autocracy & Democracy Series: The Supreme Court
Today, we continue to celebrate third anniversary of the newsletter with the next in our Substack Live Series: Autocracy and Democracy.
At 1:00 pm. ET, I’ll be joined by Dahlia Lithwick for a discussion focused on the Supreme Court—and I hope you’ll be there with us too. Dahlia is a Stanford-educated attorney, author, award-winning journalist, and Senio…
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