Elaine Luria is a retired Navy Commander with a prominent voice on national security issues. She won and then lost a seat in Congress, representing the Norfolk, Virginia area. Now, she’s running again. She’s definitely not a quitter.

The Supreme Court has been deciding the last cases on its docket this week. While attention has been focused on that, Trump’s rejected nominee to be the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Bill Pulte, has been in place as the acting director. He is reportedly firing people–shades of DOGE. He has also brought on, as his deputy, a woman named Christina Norton, who appears to have no national intelligence experience, but who has worked in the past with election deniers. There is no one I’d rather ask what we should make of this than Elaine.

She joins us Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. ET. We’ll also discuss issues including gerrymandering, affordability, and the war in Iran. If you’ve got questions you’d like us to take up, please leave them in the chat.

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We’re in this together,

Joyce

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