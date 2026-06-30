Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Annette L's avatar
Annette L
Jun 30

Elaine was my Congressional Rep when I lived in Virginia Beach. I am proud to say I was VERY active in expelling Scott Taylor and getting her elected. She is an amazing women!

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Rosemary Metrailer
Jun 30

Does Congress have no ability to refuse appointment of Pulte and aides to temporary positions for which they obviously lack the statutorily required national security qualifications? It just seems ridiculous that such people can have these powers for such long periods and Congress has no power to prevent the harm they can do in their 100+ days.

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