Many of you will remember California Congressman Rep. Jared Huffman from our conversations with him about Project 2025. He was on top of it before most people even knew what that document was.

Now he’s taken on another topic we should all be more focused on: Christian nationalism. That’s with air quotes around the “Christian” part, because as anyone who has taken a careful look understands, this has nothing to do with Biblical principles.

Congressman Huffman has a book on the topic coming out on August 18, and he joins us Friday to discuss why he feels compelled to sound the alarm. The book is called No Prophets, and you can learn more about it here. Jamie Raskin wrote the foreword.

No Prophets reveals Christian nationalism as the most dangerous political movement in America — a theocratic insurgency that nearly toppled democracy in early 2021, has grown stronger since then, and is now positioned to finish the job. Jared is a senior member of Congress, former devout Christian, and the only Humanist in national politics. He says that his “complicated relationship with religion enables me to see the theocratic peril that others in Washington have long ignored, and to confront it without fear or favor. Using firsthand observations, insights, and extensive research, I reveal the fullness of this threat, including the role Christian nationalist faith leaders played as the radicalization and mobilization engine behind the January 6th insurrection; how this movement came to dominate the Republican Party under Trump and has now penetrated the highest levels of our government; and the movement’s chilling endgame: Christian dominion over all aspects of American life through any means necessary. No Prophets is a warning, a call to action, and a roadmap for building an interfaith coalition to save secular democracy and the freedoms it protects.”

Start your weekend with us tomorrow night. And leave your questions for the Congressman in the chat so we can make sure we get to them. Hiding behind religion is an age-old trick of dictators. Exposing them is important work for people who want to keep the Republic.

Leave a comment

We’re in this together,

Joyce

Share