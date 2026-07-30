Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Abby From Maine's avatar
Abby From Maine
1h

Another must read book! Wow!

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
1h

Looking forward to your discussion with Mr. Huffman on this important topic. There has to be a way to get around it and his guidance will be necessary. Thanks Joyce.

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