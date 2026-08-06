Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
2h

I pray Conley beats Lawler! What a celebration that would bring.

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mona arreola's avatar
mona arreola
2h

What happened to live with Mary Trump?

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