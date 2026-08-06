Cait Conley is running for Congress in New York’s 17th district. The district is currently represented by a Republican, Mike Lawler. But the district—It includes all of Rockland and Putnam counties, most of northern Westchester County, and parts of southern Dutchess County—leans Democratic; Kamala Harris won there in 2024. It’s likely to be one of the districts that determines whether Republicans lose their stronghold on power. Conley outraised Lawler in the second quarter this year, with donations totaling $1.7 million to his $1.4 million.

Dare we have hope?

In addition to being the fourth generation of her family to hail from the district, Conley is a decorated special ops combat veteran. She signed up in the wake of 9/11.

That makes her the perfect person for us to discuss Trump’s war in Iran with, including the recent hacks on the water supply in U.S. cities, as well as cyber and election security. I hope you’ll join us tomorrow morning. If you’ve got questions for Cait, drop them in the chat.

Leave a comment

See you tomorrow, Thursday, at 11:15 a.m. ET.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

Share