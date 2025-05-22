Substack Live with Brennan Center President Michael Waldman
Tonight at 6 p.m. ET, I’ll join Brennan Center President Michael Waldman live on Substack to talk about the Emoluments Clause and presidential self-enrichment. Join the conversation: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/30504
I reached out to Michael because of a piece he wrote for the Brennan Center website that I read last week, titled “Past President…
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