Substack Live: Tonight at 9pm ET, Katie Phang Joins Us
Whenever you spend time with Katie Phang, you get full-on honest takes on the news, informed by the kind of legal judgment and acumen that can only be developed through years of work as a top-notch practitioner in the courts. Katie is a real lawyer, a lawyer’s lawyer. She never fails to look the truth squarely in the face and call it what it is.
What a t…
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