You all had a lot of questions after I wrote about the lawsuit challenging Tommy Tuberville’s run to be Alabama’s next Governor. How could he be Alabama’s senator if the allegations were true? Would the courts really intervene? How could Tuberville get away with it, given records that show he voted in Florida after he said he’d become an Alabama resident? Tuberville just wants the lawsuit to go away. He filed a motion to dismiss, asserting that if the Alabama Republican Party was willing to let him run, that should be enough.

On Friday, the plaintiffs’ lawyers filed their response. As I mentioned, the lead lawyer, Barry Ragsdale, is an old friend. I’ve asked him to join us for his first-ever Substack Live to answer questions about the lawsuit and what happens next.

On January 6, as a just-arrived member of the Senate, Tuberville objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. He even took a call from Trump as he hid from the mob with other senators, and it was Tuberville who told Trump that Vice President Pence had been evacuated from the Senate chamber.

Tuberville, preparing to attend the second Trump impeachment trial. Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Since then, Tuberville has called January 6 a “hoax” orchestrated by Democrats. He called the rioters “great American patriots” and “innocent patriotic Americans.” Now, he wants to be Alabama’s Governor. The fact that the Republican Party is letting him run tells us a great deal about what that Party is willing to tolerate. Although this is an Alabama story, it’s also one of national significance, providing us with concrete evidence of what the party of Reagan, the party that billed itself as having family values, being pro-law enforcement, and upholding the rule of law has become.

We’ll explore the lawsuit, Tuberville’s motion to dismiss, and whether it’s likely to succeed Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. If you’ve got questions for us, drop them in the chat.

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We’re in this together,

Joyce

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