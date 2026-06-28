Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Reike's avatar
Nancy Reike
Jun 28

Tommy Tubercville is a disgusting human being............if one could call a racist sub human, a human being.........

Reply
Share
3 replies
Annette L's avatar
Annette L
Jun 28

Does Alabama have a residency Law or rule that says this can or can not happen?

Reply
Share
9 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joyce Vance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture