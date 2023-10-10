Stress & The Knitter
I have never been a stress eater. But I am a stress knitter. Under stress, I will sometimes pick up an existing project (knitters call this a work in progress or WIP for short) and knit away. Other times, and despite my best efforts to limit the number of WIPs I have on hand at any one time, I will cast on something new. Just like that.
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