Still Waiting
It’s 8:53 p.m. Central Time as I pick up my pen to write tonight. Neither Judge Engoron’s final decision in the New York civil fraud case nor the long-awaited presidential immunity opinion from the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has materialized. We are still waiting.
But there was news tonight on another front.
In the Mar-a-Lago case, ABC …
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