Steve Bannon Gets Sentenced
When Steve Bannon faces sentencing this morning, before federal judge Carl Nichols (a Trump appointee), DOJ will be asking for a sentence of 6 months of custody. Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply—one might say utterly flouting—a subpoena calling for testimony and the production of documents to the January 6…
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