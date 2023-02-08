State of the Union Address (Legal Edition)
‘Let’s finish the job’
Tonight, I’m sharing some observations from the 2023 State of the Union address, as it touched on legal issues. Well, for the most part. Because it was such an incredible speech, for those of you who didn’t see it, that there’s a lot to discuss!
Marty Walsh, the departing Labor Secretary, was the designated survivor. He’s leaving to join the National Ho…
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