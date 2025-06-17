State & Federal Charges In Minnesota
Around 11 p.m. ET Sunday night, Vance Boelter was taken into custody in connection with the shooting deaths and attempted murders of two Minnesota state representatives and their spouses.
All afternoon, the right-wing news echo chamber had been full of claims the shooter was a Democrat, which turned out to be false. Conservative personality and Trump sup…
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