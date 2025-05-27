Stand Up to the Bully
It's Donald Trump versus the United States, and it's up to us to make sure he doesn't win.
Today, Donald Trump has been on a tirade, multiple tirades actually, unbefitting the president of the United States. You know that, and there is nothing good to be gained by focusing on the people he has singled out. It’s part of his ongoing pattern of abusing the powers of the presidency to publicly seek retribution or punish people he considers to be …
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