Speaking Truth to Power: Trump Doesn't Get a Pass
Or a third term
Six days ago, on February 19, Donald Trump went full Napoleon Bonaparte and crowned himself king. After the predictable uproar that followed, it was passed off as a joke. Trump, so the justification went, just did it to own the libs.
Don’t let them gaslight you. It’s neither joke nor strategy. People don’t joke about democracy like this, especially not …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.