Sometimes We Fight Back With Humor
There are days when you just need a chicken in a taco costume to lighten the load. So, here’s Pickles. The sweetest chicken in our coop.
Happy Monday, and welcome to the week! I’m turning in early tonight so I can celebrate my birthday properly tomorrow. I hope you’ll raise a glass of your favorite beverage and celebrate along with me. Remember to hold o…
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