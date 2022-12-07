Six Months
Today marks six months of Civil Discourse. On June 6, after months of careful planning for the contribution I wanted to try and make in the public square, I hit the send button on the first edition of this newsletter. I felt pretty sure my best friends would subscribe. What I wasn’t expecting, was the tens of thousands of you would sign up for the newsl…
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