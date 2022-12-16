Silencing the Journalists
In April 2012, I signed up for an account on Twitter. It was four years into my time as a U.S. Attorney in the Obama administration, and I was a voracious consumer of news. We were still paying for delivery of the New York Times at that point, a real luxury for two public servants with four kids, but as Birmingham’s last daily newspaper slid into demise…
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