Seven Legal Matters and a Possible Ceasefire
Tonight, we turn to the legal matters we will follow this week. But everything continues to happen with the omnipresent concern about what Trump has unleashed by bombing Iran. Those of us who were around when the Bush administration attacked Iraq understand the reality that some of the things reported as facts during the first hours and days after a str…
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