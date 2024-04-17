Seven
Here's where we are at the end of the day: Seven jurors have been selected to serve on the jury. The remainder will be selected from 96 people who will return to the courthouse on Thursday morning when jury selection continues.
That’s not bad for just over a day and a half of jury selection. Many people were predicting it could take weeks. My feeling t…
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