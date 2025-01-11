Sentenced
And just like that, what was once thought to be impossible happened. Donald Trump was sentenced on the 34 counts of conviction against him in Manhattan.
There were no surprises. Trump did not demonstrate remorse like many defendants do at this point. He didn’t apologize for the harm he’d done or the worry he’d caused his family. But then, we did not exp…
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