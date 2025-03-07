Selma
Today is the 60th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, March 7, 1965, when peaceful protesters who supported the right of Black people to vote marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, only to be met with violence. State troopers, some on horseback, used tear gas on the protestors and beat them to the ground. Among those who were seriously inj…
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