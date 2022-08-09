Search-a-Lago
I collected some thoughts to share with you tonight on the topic of the importance of and how to engage in Civil Discourse ahead of the election.
But, then, well, y’all know, right?
Tonight, on the 48th anniversary of Richard Nixon’s resignation from the presidency, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s residence, Mar-a-Lago. Not a raid. No crashin…
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