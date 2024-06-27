SCOTUS Playing Chicken
As I mentioned, Bob and I are off on a quick visit with one of our kids. I was prepared to read new cases and write about the Supreme Court tonight, but the combination of a long day of travel and the fact that the Court didn’t address Trump-related cases in its decisions today means that I’ll leave you with a few quick pictures I snapped this morning b…
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