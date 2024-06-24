SCOTUS' Last Week?
Before they leave on summer holiday, the Supreme Court typically sets up their docket for the coming term, which will begin in October of this year and conclude in June, or thereabouts, of 2025. As of last Monday, they had granted certiorari, or cert, in 16 cases. There were seven new grants today.
The Court’s website notes that it receives approximatel…
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