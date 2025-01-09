Saying Goodbye
Today, President Biden eulogized President Carter: “We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbor and to stand up to … the greatest sin of all — the abuse of power.”
Jimmy Carter seems to have timed his death to send the country a much needed message.
While Donald Trump was present in the National Cathedral, his lawyers were busy filing court papers o…
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