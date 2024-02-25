Saturday Night
Some days are perfect. The weather was perfect—we went for a walk and stopped to get coffee and lunch. Everyone around us seemed happy. The sun was out. I love days like this, where there are friends to catch up with, a cat at hand to nap with, and a contented dog at your heels.
Then, of course, I realized I’ve got a winter’s worth of cleanup to do down …
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