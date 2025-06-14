Saturday Morning Roundup
This week was a lot. This weekend will undoubtedly bring more. I don’t remember a time when we’ve been tracking more court cases and legal issues of such high importance all at once. If you’re marching this weekend, I’d love to see your photos and share them with other Civil Discourse readers. Please send them if you’d like.
In …
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