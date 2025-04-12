Saturday
After asking you to do a lot of intense reading this week, we’re taking tonight off. It’s also the first night of Passover—Chag Sameach to those who celebrate—so this will let me devote a little more time to my brisket and to playing with the wind-up matzah balls toys that walk across the table on their little feet when you put them down.
In case you mis…
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