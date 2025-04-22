Rule of Law?
“People value the Rule of Law because it takes some of the edge off the power that is necessarily exercised over them in a political community. In various ways, being ruled through law, means that power is less arbitrary, more predictable, more impersonal, less peremptory, less coercive even.”
In his 2010 book, The Rule of Law, Tom Bingham wrote that, at…
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