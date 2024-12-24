Rugelach and Democracy
So many of you wrote after last night’s post asking about my family recipe for Rugelach/Meltaways that it only makes sense to share it! You’ll find the recipe at the end of today’s newsletter. It’s definitely what my grandmother and mom would have wanted. They were never ones to hoard recipes. Although the cookies can be a little bit messy at the rollin…
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