Rudy, Rudy, Rudy, Do You Love Me?
Like many of you this week, I’ve made the jump over to the new Threads app, Meta/Facebook’s version of Twitter, which feels like a strong contender for a new home. Still trying to find all of my friends there, so I hope you’ll swing by and say hi!
I’m intrigued by this post from Adam Mosseri, the head of Threads’ sister site, Instagram, asserting that p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.